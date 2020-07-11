Himachal orchardists advised on managing apple scab, premature leaf fall

In order to prevent scab disease in apples, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has issued an advisory to farmers for the effective management of apple scab, premature and alternaria leaf fall.

Apple scab is a plant disease caused by fungus Venturia inaequalis.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Dr Parvinder Kaushal said due to the arrival of monsoon, there is excess moisture in the air due to which an outbreak of diseases in plants is being witnessed. “The problem of scab in apple, which was considered almost eliminated, was seen in some areas of Himachal last year. This year, incidents of scab disease have been reported from Kullu, Mandi and Shimla. Therefore, it is necessary to take measures to prevent the progression of the disease. The following advisory must be followed by the orchardists to effectively manage the diseases,” he said.

Stating that the university is alert about the situation, Kaushal said it has been ensured that the scientists working in various departments, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and regional research stations located in the areas from where such incidents have been reported are providing required inputs to control the problem. “The scientists are also visiting the orchards,” he added.

As per the advisory, mid-hill farmers have been asked to use sprays of propineb @0.3% (600gm/ 200L water) or dodine @0.075% (150gm/ 200L water) or metiram 55% + pyraclostrobin 5% WG @0.150% (300gm/ 200L water) among others for the management of apple scab, while metiram 55% + pyraclostrobin 5% WG @0.150% (300gm/ 200L water) or fluxapyroxad + pyraclostrobin 500 SC @ 0.01% (20ml/ 200L water) have been recommended for fighting premature leaf fall and alternaria leaf spot in apple.

For low hills, orchardists have been advised to use sprays of propineb @0.3% (600gm/ 200L water) for the management of apple scab, while tebuconazole 50% + trifloxystrobin 25% WG @0.04% (80gm/ 200L water) is recommended for the management of premature leaf fall, and 20-25 days before harvest, the sprays of metiram 55% + pyraclostrobin 5% WG @0.1% (200gm/ 200 L water) will help with apple scab and alternaria leaf spot management.

The university has advised the farmers to strictly follow the spray schedule recommended by it and take all safety precautions while undertaking the activity.