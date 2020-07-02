Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Police constable killed in road mishap in Shimla’s Rohru

Himachal Police constable killed in road mishap in Shimla’s Rohru

The constable lost control of his personal vehicle near Bhamnoli; his vehicle plunged into a gorge

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 14:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

(Representative Image)

A Himachal Police constable died in a road mishap in Rohru sub-division of Shimla district on Wednesday night.

The victim, Jai Singh, 36, is a resident of Rampur Bushahr. He joined the police force in 2006 and was posted as a constable at Rohru police station in 2008.

The accident took place on Wednesday night when he was on his way to his home after work. He lost control of his personal vehicle near Bhamnoli. The vehicle plunged into a gorge, killing him on the spot.

Singh’s body was recovered by the police and sent to Government Hospital, Rohru, for postmortem.



Rohru deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Suniel Negi confirmed the report.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

7 Kolkata policemen test positive for Covid-19, hospitalised:Report
Jul 02, 2020 15:06 IST
Swara says she respects Prasoon Joshi, can’t believe he misunderstood scene
Jul 02, 2020 15:04 IST
MHRD seeks report on whether NEET, JEE can be held this month
Jul 02, 2020 15:03 IST
Donald Trump grateful to health workers for Covid-19 fight: White House
Jul 02, 2020 15:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.