Himachal police to maintain separate register for suicide cases

In order to keep better track of incidents of suicide in the state, Himachal director general of police Sanjay Kundu on Friday directed all police stations to record suicide cases in a separate register.

The decision was taken as there has been a marked increase in suicide cases across the state. Kundu said, “Records and data entered into a register can be of immense help in keeping track of the number of suicides cases, including cases of abetment of suicide registered under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. Maintaining a separate register in police stations will create a database that can be referred to in future cases.”

Earlier, there were 26 registers in police stations. Now, ‘Register 27’ will be used keep track of suicide cases in the state. Each page will be attested by the supervisory officer, who will monitor the maintenance of the register.

The station house inspector (SHO), on handing over charge of transfer will record a ‘confidential charge note’ for the assistance of his successor about the register and also mention the list of areas prone to suicides in the jurisdiction of the police station.

The register will include an index comprising personal particulars of the deceased, social and economic profile, emotional profile, medical and forensic details, details and content of suicide note (if found), computer and mobile details (including details of calls, social media posts, WhatsApp messages, immediately before suicide).

It has been recommended that the register be included in the training syllabus of newly included non-gazetted officers as well as Himachal Police Service (HPS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Police officers formally or informally inspecting a police station shall record their comments regarding entries in register number 27 and 13.

Faulty mechanism for recording suicides

At present, there is no mechanism for maintaining data regarding suicide cases in Himachal. In Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems, suicide cases are clubbed with unidentified dead bodies (UDBs). At police stations, data pertaining to suicide due to abetment and cases where only action as per Section 174 (inquest proceedings) of the Code of Criminal Procedure was taken are being mixed up.

“As such it entails a lot of effort and time to sift through the data to find out the exact number of suicides,” said the DGP, adding that the purpose of the standing order (SO) was to maintain up-to-date records of suicide cases taking place in the jurisdiction of a police station.