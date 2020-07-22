Himachal Pradesh Police proposes creating office of DIG, intelligence, in Dharamshala

Chamba, Una and Kangra districts are most affected due to inter-state smuggling of narcotics, illegal mining besides border terrorism. Chamba shares a porous border with Doda, Kathua and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region. (HT file photo)

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Police have proposed the creation of the office of deputy inspector general of police (DIG), intelligence, in the northern police range of Dharamshala in view of the growing sensitivity of the situation in Una, Kangra and Chamba districts bordering Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

“The matter is before the home department. There is huge merit in posting a DIG, intelligence and security, to cover the districts of Una, Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur and Bilaspur. Besides intelligence, the DIG will oversee ways to control social crimes, cyber crime, economic offences, organised crimes such as liquor and narcotics smuggling and human trafficking, and VIP security, including that of Tibetan Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama,” state director general of police Sanjay Kundu said on Wednesday.

These districts are densely populated and susceptible to crime, while the police headquarters is based in the state capital of Shimla, which has three posts of inspector general of police.

“The police are heavily based in Shimla while vast areas of the state are uncovered,” says the police proposal.

Chamba, Una and Kangra are most affected due to inter-state smuggling of narcotics, illegal mining besides border terrorism. Chamba shares a porous border with Doda, Kathua and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region.

Besides security and intelligence inputs are provided by the state crime investigation department (CID) to the international cricket stadium in Dharamshala.

“Effective and regular supervision of the security set-up of the Dalai Lama is vital and can be ensured with the posting of one regular senior officer,” the proposal said.

Dharamshala, which is the second capital of the state, is not only politically sensitive with 15 assembly segments, it has also emerged as an important tourist centre.

Last year, the government organised a three-day international investors’ meet in Dharamshala that was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.