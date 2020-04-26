Himachal Pradesh students stranded in Chandigarh find little help on helpline numbers launched by state government

A day after the Himachal Pradesh (HP) government started bus service for its natives stranded in Chandigarh and surrounding areas, many students wanting to return home claimed that calls made to helpline numbers launched for the purpose are going unanswered.

Meanwhile, others had trouble in reaching Himachal Bhawan, Sector 28, from where the buses were to leave, as there is no local transport facility available in the area.

Renu Bala, who is from Kangra district and had recently completed her graduation from a local institute, said: “There are no arrangements in place for picking up students from different locations. How can I walk from Nayagaon, where I live, to Himachal Bhawan along with my belongings?” Renu said even the personnel manning the helpline number were of no help.

Gaurav Sharma, a student leader in DAV College, Sector 10, said: “A few days back , the HP transport minister had assured students of help during video conferencing. Though he arranged the buses, mismanagement has left students confused.”

Gaurav said even he has been trying to call the helpline numbers, but not a single one is working. “We don’t know how many students are being ferried in in one day or for how long students will stay in Solan before being sent to home districts. There is no one to answer our queries. In fact, a few students had to return from Himachal Bhawan on Saturday after getting no seat in the buses,” he said.

In fact, this correspondent tried to contact all helpline numbers provided by the department of public relations, Himachal Pradesh, as well as circulated on different social networking sites, but could not get through a single one. While four numbers (9418008000, 9988898009, 8446313167 and 9418010857) were either switched off or went unanswered, a landline number (0172- 2638285) remained busy for an hour.

Nodal officer Rajiv Sharma could not be contacted for comment as his mobile number, too, remained switched off.

Meanwhile, sources said a total of 366 students from Chandigarh and its surrounding areas have been taken to Solan in 15 buses. The students are being put up at Satsang Bhawan there, from where they will be sent home after medical checkup.