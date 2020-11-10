Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal records highest single-day spike of 711 cases

Himachal records highest single-day spike of 711 cases

Himachal’s Covid tally crossed the 26,000- mark on Monday with a record 711 people testing positive for the virus. The state’s tally has reached 26,197. This is the...

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 00:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan times/Shimla

Himachal’s Covid tally crossed the 26,000- mark on Monday with a record 711 people testing positive for the virus. The state’s tally has reached 26,197.

This is the highest single-day spike. Himachal had recorded 573 and 674 cases on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The state’s death toll mounted to 378 with seven patients succumbing to the contagion.

The state’s death toll mounted to 378 with seven patients succumbing to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 204 were reported in Shimla, 121 in Kullu, 114 in Mandi, 61 in Hamirpur, 50 in Kangra, 41 in Solan, 29 in Bilaspur, 22 each in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Una, 13 in Sirmaur, and 12 in Kinnaur.

Active cases have jumped to 5,192 in the state and a total of 4,35,604 tests have been conducted.

Mandi which has seen an exponential rise in the number of infections in last week is now the worst-hit district with 3,990 cases. It is followed by Solan (3,886), Shimla (3,459), Kangra (3,450), Sirmaur (2,363), Kullu (2,030), Una (1,668), Bilaspur (1,498), Hamirpur (1,458), Chamba (1,370), Kinnaur (513) and Lahaul-Spiti (512).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump fires US defence secretary Mark Esper
Nov 10, 2020 00:10 IST
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Nov 09, 2020 19:54 IST
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Nov 09, 2020 22:29 IST
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Nov 09, 2020 22:09 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 day 36: Farah slams contestants, says ‘chores are taking over’
Nov 10, 2020 00:46 IST
IPL 2020 Final, DC Predicted XI: Will DC include Shaw in the team?
Nov 10, 2020 00:43 IST
59% dip in Covid-19 patients in home quarantine in 8 days: Maharashtra government data
Nov 10, 2020 00:50 IST
Ready to reopen, Mumbai’s colleges plan staggered classes and stringent checks
Nov 10, 2020 00:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.