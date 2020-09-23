Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal reports 6 deaths, 340 cases

Himachal reports 6 deaths, 340 cases

There are 4,124 active cases in the state as 8,491 people have recovered.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

Himachal reported six deaths and 340 new infections on Tuesday, taking the infection count to 12, 773 and death toll to 130.

Of the fresh cases, 79 were reported in Sirmaur, 66 in Mandi, 48 in Shimla, 38 in Solan, 28 in Kangra, 25 in Kullu, 17 in Chamba, 14 in Bilaspur, 11 in Una, 3 in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti .

There are 4,124 active cases in the state as 8,491 people have recovered.

As many as 655 people recovered on Tuesday, the highest recoveries in a single day so far. Two people in Mandi and one person each in Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur succumbed due to virus-related complications. The death rate in the state has climbed to 1.02%.



So far, Kangra has reported the maximum 29 deaths,followed by Shimla (23) and Solan (22). Lahaul-Spiti is the only district with no fatalities.

Solan is the worst affected district with 2,698 cases, followed by Kangra (1,911), Sirmaur (1,626), Mandi (1,426), Una (1,135), Shimla (958), Hamirpur (828), Chamba (744), Bilaspur (671), Kullu (493), Kinnaur (166) and Lahaul-Spiti (122).

BJP LEGISLATOR TESTS POSITIVE

BJP’s Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar also tested positive for the virus. He is well and has been home isolated.

Meanwhile, Forest minister Rakesh Pathania has self quarantined himself after coming into contact with a Covid-19 positive person. Pathania came in contact with Khadi Board vice- chairman Purushotam Guleria who tested positive on Monday along with his wife.

Guleria had attended Pathania’s programmes in Rohru and Chopal areas. “Rakesh Pathania is well and will remain in home quarantined for next few days,” the minister’s official twitter handle said.

