Himachal’s Lahaul-Spiti district records first Covid-19 case, state count climbs to 917

26-year-old construction worker, employed with the BRO, becomes first to test positive in the district; patient had come from Haryana on June 22

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 13:47 IST

By Naresh K Thakur, Hindustan Times

(Representative Image/Reuters )

One person tested positive for Covid-19 in Lahaul-Spiti on Monday, ending the district’s Covid-free run and taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 917.

A 26-year-old construction worker, employed with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), became the first person to test positive in the district.

Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner KK Saroch said , “The worker, a resident of Bihar, had come to the tribal district from Haryana on June 22. He had a valid permit and was involved in building a bridge at Patseo.”

The patient’s contacts are being traced. With this, all twelve Himachal districts have been affected by Covid-19.



387 ACTIVE CASES

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Himachal has recorded 916 cases, of which 378 are active. Eleven people have migrated to other states and seven have succumbed to the infection.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 262 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 238 cases, Una with 104 cases, Solan with 98 cases, Chamba with 51 cases, Bilaspur with 44 cases, Shimla with 40 cases, Sirmaur with 38 cases, Mandi with 28 cases, Kinnaur with eight cases, Kullu with five cases and Lahaul-Spiti with one case.

RECOVERY RATE ABOVE 56%

The recovery rate in Himachal Pradesh is over 56%. Till date, 518 patients have recovered from the infection.

Around 90% of the total cases recorded in Himachal are those who have returned from other states. Most of the patients had either returned from Delhi or Maharashtra.

