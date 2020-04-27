Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal’s Mehatpur border chock-a-block as thousands queue up to enter the state

Himachal’s Mehatpur border chock-a-block as thousands queue up to enter the state

The queue extended 3km into Punjab; social distancing went for a toss as people jostled to get screened

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 14:33 IST

By Naresh K Thakur, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

Police personnel trying to manage traffic at Himachal Pradesh’s Mehatpur border in Una district as thousands of people queued up to enter the state. (HT PHOTO )

The stretch of highway close to the Mehatpur border in Una was chock-a-block on Monday as thousands of residents that had been stranded in different parts of the country during the lockdown queued up to enter state.

The Himachal Pradesh government had opened its borders on Sunday. Approximately, 3,000 people entered the state on Sunday and around 3,000-4000 people had crossed the border till Monday afternoon.

The queue stretched 3km into Punjab’s border as people waited to enter the state.

The cops posted at the border have had a hard time controlling the crowd and more police personnel had to be deployed at the border. Social distancing went for a toss as people jostled to get screened before entering the state.



Vehicles lined up Himachal Pradesh’s Mehatpur border as state government allowed the residents to enter the state. Around 4,000 residents had entered the state till the afternoon. ( HT PHOTO )

Una deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar also went to the border to oversee the arrangements.

Una sub-divisional magistrate Suresh Chand Jaswal said the situation had been controlled by the afternoon.

Adequate police force has been deployed at the border. Extra screening booths have also been set up for scanning people entering the state, said Jaswal.

“The Aarogya Setu app is being downloaded on the phones of people entering the state and they have been directed to stay quarantined,” he said.

CONSCIENTOUS CITIZENS PITCH IN

Meanwhile, many social organisations have also come forward to help authorities facilitate people entering the state by putting up food stalls and providing water to those queued up.

Many people have also entered the state from Gagret.

The state had earlier implemented a strict lockdown and nobody was allowed to enter the state. However, after resentment build-up over the government’s move to bring back students stuck in Kota, Rajasthan, the state authorities allowed all Himachalis stuck outside the state to return.

