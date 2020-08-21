Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal’s monsoon session: Not more than two people to accompany ministers: Speaker

Himachal’s monsoon session: Not more than two people to accompany ministers: Speaker

Only 400 people will be issued passes for the session as opposed to last year’s 2,000

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 18:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

(HT File)

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly has capped the number of personnel that will be allowed to accompany ministers during the 12-day monsoon session that is scheduled to commence from September 7.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar while chairing a meeting of the press gallery committee on Friday, said, “Ministers will not be allowed to bring more than two personnel to Vidhan Sabha sessions. Only 34 media personnel will be allowed to sit in the gallery.”

Only 400 people, including ministers, legislators, media personnel, security personnel and government officers will be issued passes for the session. Usually, 2,000 passes are provided.

The Vidhan Sabha is already installing polycarbonate scratch-free sheets to divide the benches of legislators as part of precautionary measures to check the spread of Covid-19.



All those on official duty will be provided masks and sanitisers. Besides, thermal scanners will be installed at all entry gates. Parmar said the Vidhan Sabha secretariat has already received questions that are likely to be raised during the session .

“From the notices and the questions received so far it is evident that all members are keen to raise questions pertaining to their constituencies, particularly in light of the pandemic,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Himachal’s monsoon session: Not more than two people to accompany ministers: Speaker
Aug 21, 2020 18:15 IST
Andhra Pradesh adds 9,544 new Covid-19 patients, state tally soars to over 3.3 lakh
Aug 21, 2020 18:11 IST
Karnataka health minister’s mother dies after recovering from Covid-19
Aug 21, 2020 18:08 IST
Pre-wedding shoot at Kelwe beach, 17 booked
Aug 21, 2020 17:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.