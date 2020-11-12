Sections
Himachal’s recovery rate drops to 79%

The state’s death toll mounted to 395 while the total infections stand at 27,001

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 01:07 IST

By HT correspondent, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

Five people succumbed to Covid and 193 more people tested positive for the virus in the state on Wednesday. The state’s recovery rate has dropped to 79% from 85% in October.

The state’s death toll mounted to 395 while the total infections stand at 27,001. Of the new cases, 71 were reported in Mandi, 28 in Una, 25 in Solan, 22 in Kullu, 19 in Shimla, 10 in Bilaspur, seven in Sirmaur, five in Lahaul-Spiti, four in Kinnaur, and two in Kangra. Two fatalities each were reported in Shimla and Mandi while one patient died in Kangra. The fatality rate in the state is 1.5%.

There are 5,220 active cases in the state while 21,358 people have recovered so far. Nearly, 5,000 people have been infected in November, a jump of 22%.

Mandi is the worst-hit district with 4,199 cases. It is followed by Solan with 3,942 cases and Shimla with 3,626 infections.



Kangra has reported 3,553 cases so far, Sirmaur, 2,378; Kullu, 2,123; Una 1,721; Bilaspur 1,526; Hamirpur 1,465; Chamba 1,422; Kinnaur 547; and Lahaul-Spiti 541.

Himachal actor succumbs to Covid

Harish Banchata, a film and television actor from Himachal Pradesh, died due to Covid-related complications on Tuesday.

Born in Shantha village in Chaupal tehsil of Shimla, the 48-year-old actor was admitted to Government Hospital, Rohru, after he complained of high fever. He was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, for further treatment. He tested positive for Covid on Monday and succumbed to the disease the next day. His body was taken his ancestral village and cremated as per protocol.

Harish had been working as an actor in Mumbai for around 18 years. His repertoire includes the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, where he played the role of a policeman, CID and Crime Patrol. He is survived by his daughter, a Class-9 student.

