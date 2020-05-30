Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal seeks central university status for agricultural university

Himachal seeks central university status for agricultural university

CM Jai Ram Thakur appealed to Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to convert Chaudhary Sarwan Kuman Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, into a central agriculture university for the benefit of the north-western Himalayan region

Updated: May 30, 2020 12:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

CM Jai Ram Thakur said the north-western Himalayan region of the country with a population of 3.1 crore and area of 3,31,953 square kilometres comprising the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand should have a central agricultural university. (HT PHOTO )

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has urged the Union government to convert Chaudhary Sarwan Kuman Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, into a central agriculture university so that the whole north-western Himalayan region could benefit.

In a letter to the Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the chief minister pointed out that a central agriculture university had been established in Imphal, Manipur, in 1993 with constituent colleges in six states of the north-eastern Himalayan region. He added that in 2014, the Union government planned to open one more central agriculture university at Pusa, Bihar.

The CM said the north-western Himalayan region of the country with a population of 3.1 crore and area of 3,31,953 square kilometres comprising the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand should have a central agricultural university.

HP BRIMMING WITH BIODIVERSITY: THAKUR 



He said the region was rich in biodiversity and natural resources such as minerals, water and forests was suited for cultivation of different crops.



Thakur said Himachal Pradesh was a key state in the region and major river basins such as Sutlej, Ravi, Beas, Chenab and Yamuna fall in the state. He said that the state offered tremendous potential in agriculture and allied sectors, and the existence of an institute of higher learning and research in the form of a central agriculture university will go a long way in bringing much needed prosperity to the people living in the north-western Himalayan region.

WELL-CONNECTED VARSITY 

The CM said CSKHPKV was centrally located and well connected by air, road and rail.

“The university has adequate existing infrastructure and a sprawling campus covering around 615 hectares with constituent colleges of agriculture, veterinary and animal sciences, community science and basic sciences, including a network of 12 regional research stations, sub- stations and eight Krishi Vistar Kendras on 233 hectares of land in different agro-climatic zones of the state.

Thakur said if the Union government accepts the request of the state government it will be mutually beneficial as with minimum resources and investment, the Central Agriculture University could become a strong farm university and an international leader.

He said the Union government will get the existing infrastructure and human resources and the state will benefit from having a central agriculture university.

