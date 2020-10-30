Sections
Himachal state selection panel to hold exams from November 29 to January 24

Admit cards will be uploaded on the commission’s website 15 days before the exam

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 15:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the written examination schedule for appointment to 38 posts. (Representative photo)

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the written examination schedule for appointment to 38 posts.

The notification says the exams will be held from November 29 to January 24.

HPSSC secretary Jitendra Kanwar said admit cards will be uploaded on the site 15 days before the exam.

The exam for the appointment of laboratory assistants will be held on November 29 in Shimla, Hamirpur, Mandi and Dharamshala in the morning session, while the exam for medical laboratory technician grade-2 will be conducted in Hamirpur and Shimla in the evening session on the same day.

The exam for the appointment of trained graduate teachers (TGT), non-medical, will be conducted in the morning on November 30, while the exam for TGT, medical, will be held in the evening session on the same day at all district headquarters.

The exam for the post of sub inspector, fisheries, will be conducted in Shimla, Hamirpur, Mandi and Dharamshala in morning session on December 6, while the test for the post of supervisor will be held on the same day in Hamirpur and Shimla. The exam for the post of senior assistant, accounts, will be conducted in the morning session on December 8 in Hamirpur and for the post of hotel superintendent in Hamirpur during the evening session on the same day.

