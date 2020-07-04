Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal tax officials directed to dispose of all pending legacy cases

Himachal tax officials directed to dispose of all pending legacy cases

Under the legacy case resolution scheme, the government will only levy a 10% settlement fee and if nothing is due the pending case will be settled on the basis of a settlement application

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 14:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

In Kangra alone there are around 17,000 cases pending for disposal and assessment. (Representative Image )

Field functionaries were directed to dispose of all pending legacy cases under the Himachal Pradesh (Legacy Cases Resolution) Scheme, 2019 on Saturday.

The scheme was launched by the state government under the HP VAT Act, Central Sales Tax Act and other allied taxes. The orders were issued by Himachal commissioner of sate taxes and excise Dr Ajay Sharma while he was presiding over a revenue review meeting for Kangra district at Dharamshala.

He asked functionaries to utilise the lean period amid the Covid-19 crisis to liquidate all pending legacy cases .

The scheme allows for complete waiver of interest, which it is applicable at 18%, and full waiver of penalty. Penalty can range from 25% to 150% of the taxes due.



The government will only levy a 10% settlement fee and if nothing is due the pending case will be settled on the basis of a settlement application.

SEPTEMBER 30 DEADLINE

Sharma said in Kangra alone there were around 17,000 cases pending for disposal and assessment . The deadline to dispose of such cases is September 30.

Kangra state taxes and excise deputy commissioner Vinod Singh Dogra said Kangra had earned ₹ 414 crore in 2019-20 in comparison to ₹ 387 crore in 2018-19, registering a growth of ₹27 crore.

The district has also successfully implemented the National eWay Bill System for enforcement of GST. So far, ₹ 50 lakh has been collected as GST and penalty from eWay Bill non-filers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Probe ordered following Akshay Kumar’s trip to Nashik
Jul 04, 2020 15:37 IST
PSTET revised result 2017 declared at ssapunjab.org
Jul 04, 2020 15:33 IST
Pubs and restaurants reopen in England as lockdown eased
Jul 04, 2020 15:27 IST
Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajasthan; state reports 204 new cases
Jul 04, 2020 15:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.