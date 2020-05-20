Himachal to empower rural women through Mukhya Mantri 1 Bigha Scheme

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India May 15: In the pandemic of corona virus women take a stroll with wearing face masks in a sunny day at Lower Bazaar during curfew relaxation hours, Shimla on Friday, May 15 2020. Photo by Deepak Sansta / Hindustan Times (Representative Image )

To boost the rural economy, which has faced a setback due to the coronavirus pandemic, Himachal Pradesh will empower 1.5 lakh rural women by helping them be self sufficient and get employment under MGNREGS.

Around 5,000 self-help groups will reach out to 80% rural households that possess some land as part of the Mukhya Mantri 1 Bigha Scheme, which be launched by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday.

Rural development and Panchayati Raj special secretary Lalit Jain said, ”The scheme is linked with the Centre’s Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) where a woman or her family owning up to one bigha land can grow a backyard kitchen garden.”

WOMEN TO BE TRAINED

Under the scheme each beneficiary will be entitled to get employment under MGNREGS, women will be trained, grants will be granted to level hill land, channelise water, set up a vermicompost pit and purchase saplings and seeds.

“We are advocating multiple cropping to maximise profits, minimise risk and stabilise incomes,” said Jain, the brain behind the scheme.

“Not everyone wants to do labour-intensive work. Therefore, initially, 1.5 lakh women from each household have agreed to get associated with this scheme, which will not only ensure nutritional security for the family but also generate additional income,” he said.

EACH WOMAN TO GET RS 1 LAKH CASH INCENTIVE

As per estimates, each woman is expected to get an annual cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh under MGNREGS, which includes a per day wage of Rs 198.

“After every 15 days, the women’s wages will be transferred to their Aadhar-linked bank account,” Jain said.

The government’s task force, the Gram Rozgar Sewaks, which will monitor the beneficiaries.

Each beneficiary is entitled to claim reimbursements for purchased seasonal vegetable seeds and fruit tree saplings as advised by the agriculture and horticulture departments.

GRANTS FOR VERMICOMPOST, IRRIGATION

For development of land and setting up irrigation channels, the beneficiaries will get a grant up to Rs 40,000 and for setting a concrete vermicompost pit they will be given Rs 10,000. This money will be provided under MGNREGS.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said amid the battle to contain the coronavirus, the government is focusing on the revival of economic activity in rural areas as the state is predominantly governed by agriculture activities.

The Mukhya Mantri 1 Bigha Scheme will not only help enhance their skills but also cushion the impact of the pandemic, he said.

“This will turn out to be a win-win situation for rural women empowerment. On one hand it will help enhancing incomes and skills, on the other they will manage to develop their assets permanently,” said Thakur.

As per the Economic Survey 2019-20, 181.74 lakh days were generated under the MGNREGS by providing employment to 447,773 households in the state.

The state has a network of 2,191 bank branches and more than 77%branches are in rural areas.