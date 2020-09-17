Sections
Himachal to set up makeshift Covid hospitals

The hospitals will be built in Shimla, Tanda, Nahan, Tanda, Nalagarh and Una

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:43 IST

By HT correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

In wake of the exponential increase in infections over the last fortnight, the Himachal government has decided to setup makeshift Covid hospitals across the state.

The hospitals will come up in Shimla, Tanda, Nahan, Tanda, Nalagarh and Una. They will and be set up with the help of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), said additional chief Secretary (health) RD Dhiman.

Initially, the makeshift hospitals will have 50 beds and will be equipped with all facilities required to mange the symptoms of severely and moderately ill Covid patients.

The government has also changed the discharge policy for Covid patients. “The discharge policy prescribed by the Government of India and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was being followed in all states, except Himachal where patients were being discharged after testing them for Covid after 10 days of treatment. Now, if a patient is discharged after 10 days without conducting a test, he will have to stay in home quarantine for seven days,” said Dhiman.



New policy for nursing colleges

The state government has also approved a new policy pertaining to nursing colleges, as per which new nursing colleges will only be opened in the state if institutes have at least a 100 bedded hospital of its own.

As per the orders of the government of India, general nursing and midwifery (GNM) courses will be defunct from 2021-22 and old institutions will have to apply for changing the course to bachelor of science (BSc) nursing.

Some changes have also been made in the eligibility for opening such institutions. Existing colleges will be given conditional approval to increase the seats for different courses. Fresh attachment with a government hospital will not be given to existing colleges for any other course except for master of science (MSc ) nursing, though previously granted attachments will remain unchanged.

