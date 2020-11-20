Himachal village bordering China declared containment zone after Covid cases surge

Lahaul and Spiti is the least populated district of Himachal Pradesh. The sub-divisional police officer of district has been asked to conduct contact tracing of primary and secondary contacts of positive cases, while the Kaza tehsildar and Gue panchayat have been told to ensure home delivery of essential items. (HT file photo)

Shimla: The Lahaul-Spiti district administration has declared Hurling village in Gue panchayat of Spiti that borders China a containment zone till further orders after 19 residents tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Gian Negi said it is likely that the number of cases may surge further in the coming days, therefore, there is an urgent need to take preventive measures and contain the spread of coronavirus.

The district administration has banned social gatherings, demonstrations, meetings, rallies, and religious events in the containment zone and people have been advised to stay home except in case of an emergency.

Clear entry and exit points have been established and thermal scanning is being conducted at every entry and exit point. Face masks are compulsory. No public or private activities are allowed, leading to the closure of shops and offices.

The sub-divisional police officer of Lahaul and Spiti has been asked to conduct contact tracing of primary and secondary contacts of positive cases, while the Kaza tehsildar and Gue panchayat have been told to ensure home delivery of essential items.

TOURIST ACTIVITIES BANNED NEAR ROHTANG

Amid the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the government has banned tourist activities in Koksar, Khangsar and Sissu panchayats near the north portal of Atal Tunnel across Rohtang Pass at Sissu.

Restaurants and shops at Koksar on the Leh-Manali highway are a tourist attraction.

“Tourism activities have been stopped due to the cold and also because of the increasing Covid cases,” Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Pankaj Rai said.

Random sampling has begun and a massive awareness drive has been started by the panchayat.