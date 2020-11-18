Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal woman abducted for forcible marriage in Chandigarh, rescued

Himachal woman abducted for forcible marriage in Chandigarh, rescued

An alert shopkeeper in Sector 22 spotted two men misbehaving with the woman and alerted the police, but the accused managed to flee.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by her estranged boyfriend and his aide in Himachal Pradesh and brought to Chandigarh for forcible marriage on Wednesday.

An alert shopkeeper notified the police on spotting the men misbehaving with the woman in Sector 22. But, before the police arrived, the accused sped away in their white Maruti Suzuki Swift.

The woman, who works as an assistant manager at a bank in Hamirpur, was rescued and taken to the police station. There, she complained that she had severed ties with her boyfriend, Vivek Saini, but he had been pressuring her to marry him and even threatened to kill her.

On Wednesday, Vivek, along with his friend, Rohit Chaudhary, abducted her from outside her bank while she was going to work.

At knifepoint, Vivek made her call her father to inform him that she was marrying him. They brought her to Chandigarh to solemnise the marriage and took her to Sector 22 for shopping when she sought help.

The Chandigarh Police registered a zero FIR under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and forwarded the case to their counterparts in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Saving the economy is equally important’: No lockdown, assures Kejriwal
Nov 19, 2020 01:13 IST
131 Covid-19 deaths, highest spike in a day so far in Delhi
Nov 19, 2020 01:26 IST
Citizen journalist in China faces jail for reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
Nov 19, 2020 00:38 IST
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal almost every month
Nov 19, 2020 02:48 IST

latest news

Donald Trump fires top election security official
Nov 19, 2020 04:22 IST
Vedanta submits EoI with eye on government stake in BPCL
Nov 19, 2020 04:11 IST
Digital gold gains currency
Nov 19, 2020 03:59 IST
FAA clears the decks for Boeing Max aircraft
Nov 19, 2020 03:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.