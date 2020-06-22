Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Hindi as official language of courts: HC notice to Haryana on plea challenging move

Hindi as official language of courts: HC notice to Haryana on plea challenging move

As per the recent amendment carried out by the government, Section 3-A of the Haryana Official Language Act, 1969, mandates the use of Hindi as “sole official language” for work in civil and criminal courts as well as other courts and tribunals in the state

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued a notice on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Haryana government’s move to make Hindi the official language for lower courts in the state.

The high court bench of Justices Rajan Gupta and Karamjit Singh has sought the state’s response by June 29.

As per the recent amendment carried out by the government, Section 3-A of the Haryana Official Language Act, 1969, mandates the use of Hindi as “sole official language” for work in civil and criminal courts as well as other courts and tribunals in the state.

The objective sought to be achieved from the promulgation is not clear, the court was told adding that the move is ‘arbitrary and unreasonable’. The provision creates barriers to justice for non-Hindi-speaking citizens, constraining advocates ill-versed with Hindi from appearing before courts. It acts as a restriction upon the right of an advocate to practise before any court within the territory of India, the court was told adding that the law provides for training to court-staff and officials, but not for advocates.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

GB Nagar to create database of all non-Covid patients across district
Jun 22, 2020 23:53 IST
China blames India for face-off, talks on
Jun 22, 2020 23:53 IST
Monsoon may arrive in Noida, Ghaziabad in next 48 hours
Jun 22, 2020 23:53 IST
Ghaziabad: 21-year-old Tik-Tok ‘star’ arrested for killing woman days before her marriage
Jun 22, 2020 23:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.