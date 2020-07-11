Saying no to products manufactured in China seems to be the sensible way out. (Shutterstock)

The other day I stepped out to do grocery shopping. As I walked through the market, I passed by a toyshop and my mind flew to our little seven-month-old granddaughter. And I thought of buying a sipping cup for her.

The shopkeeper showed me a couple of sippers. All of them, though American brands, were ‘Made in China’. An alarm bell went off in my mind; it was saying, “Hindi Chini not Bhai Bhai.” I told the salesman, “I don’t want to buy anything Chinese. Can you give me an Indian brand?” He said, “Madam, I don’t think you will find it anywhere.” I left the shop disappointed and needless to say empty handed.

Back home, I told my daughter-in-law that if there was no Indian sipping cup available, it would be better to start using a normal glass from the kitchen because I could not bring myself to buy a Chinese product. In my heart I felt miserable. The Chinese had taken over or should I say ruined our plastic industry among many other industries.

My home is in Sector 18, the hub for buying electronics and crockery in Chandigarh. Most of the electric fittings like lights, switches, cables, chandeliers available in the market were made in China!

A visit to a crockery store made me realise that there was nothing but made in China stamps on plates, glasses, tablemats, curios, decoration pieces, centre table pieces, crystal, trays, flasks… I realised that this was only the tip of the iceberg.

Back home, I heard my children discussing huge Chinese investments in Paytm, Byju’s, Ola, Flipkart and Swiggy. I felt sick.

I recalled that a few years ago I needed to buy small idols of Ganeshji and Lakshmiji for our office. I had found the right size idols made of POP/marble dust in a shop in Sector 19, but soon realised that something about them was different – the little traditional touches that an Indian artisan would put were missing. It was clear to me that these had been made by the Chinese, with moulds probably fashioned in their country, I opted to buy brass idols that resembled the Gods we pictured in our mind’s eye.

Sadly, the Chinese have invaded our idol making market too, with images of Rama, Krishna, Shiva etc. I have not bought Chinese lights on Diwali for years. And on Holi I insist on buying only herbal colours.

The day I heard the news that the Indian Government has banned 59 Chinese apps, I felt like someone had applied balm on my aching heart. I knew it was time each one of us resolved to stop buying Chinese products.

Every bit mattered. It would take some time for us to weed out all the Chinese stuff which had entered out homes, but at least we could resolve not to buy more.

Slowly I am sure India would be able to produce everything that we imported from China and we would become self-reliant. The intermittent phase could be difficult no doubt but what had to be done had to be done.

The government could make policy decisions but unless the people fell in line the progress could not be manifest. That is because every drop goes to make the ocean!

The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor