Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Hire e-bikes to travel across Chandigarh from December

Hire e-bikes to travel across Chandigarh from December

The electric motor installed on the cycle is meant to add to human power generated through pedalling and not completely replace it.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 21:58 IST

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In the first phase, 600 cycles, including e-bikes, will be available on hourly rent basis at 60 dock stations across the city. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Come December, city residents will be able to rent e-bikes from around 60 cycle docks across the city, in addition to the ordinary cycles.

The initial plan of the public bicycle sharing system comprised only ordinary cycles. But, after a recent meeting between the Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) and the private company entrusted with the implementation of the project, even pedal-assisted bicycles or electric-bicycles (e-bikes) will be made available under the project.

E-bikes use rechargeable batteries and can reach speed of up to 30km per hour. The electric motor installed on the cycle is meant to add to human power generated through pedalling and not completely replace it.

“In a recent meeting with the company, we requested them to provide e-bikes in addition to ordinary cycles under the public bicycle project. The company has agreed to our request at no additional cost,” said NP Sharma, chief general manager, CSCL.



The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed by November-end. Cyclists in city can expect to start hiring cycles on rent in September itself when a few cycles docks are expected to be ready.

In the first phase, 600 cycles, including e-bikes, will be available on hourly rent basis at 60 dock stations across the city. After the project is completed, which is expected by June 2021, as many as 5,000 ordinary cycles and 600 e-bikes will be available at 617 dock stations.

According to the agreement, the firm will execute the project in multiple phases over the course of the next 18 months, and has to make available 2,000 cycles at 200 dock stations within the next six months. The firm will set up all requisite infrastructures and in return, it will get advertising rights at dock stations.

WHAT ARE E-BIKES

It is a cycle with an integrated electric motor
Motor adds to human power generated through pedalling and not completely replace it
Use rechargeable batteries
Batteries can be charged electrically or while pedalling
Can move at a speed of up to 30km per hour
WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS
Much faster than ordinary cycles
Better for covering larger distances, especially in summer
Low cost, energy efficient and emission free like ordinary cycles
Health benefits similar to ordinary cycles
Particularly useful for the elderly, people with health issues
SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

3-member SIT to probe alleged Covid-19 testing scam: Capt
Jul 12, 2020 22:26 IST
Ludhiana: Heads of MSME bodies write to Modi, Gadkari for aid
Jul 12, 2020 22:25 IST
Sachin Pilot rebels, says he has support of 30 Congress MLAs in Rajasthan
Jul 12, 2020 22:25 IST
Multiple challenges before newly appointed PMC chief Vikram Kumar as he takes charge
Jul 12, 2020 22:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.