Hisar admn to tackle malaria with gambusia fish

In order to stop mosquito breeding, the malaria department of Hisar administration has started introduced gambusia fish into ponds of the district.

A team under the leadership of malaria department head Jaya Goel visited different villages and supplied gambusia fish to the panchayats.

An official spokesperson, Noor Mohammad, said senior malaria inspector Rattan Sharma and his team visited more than one dozen villages and made the villagers aware of the importance of keeping their surroundings clean in order to keep malaria at bay.

He further said that the main diet of the gambusia fish was mosquito larvae.