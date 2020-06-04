Hisar gram growers accuse arhtiyas of duping them

Hundreds of farmers on Thursday protested against two commission agents for allegedly cheating them by manipulating an electronic weighing machine in Hisar mandi.

Dalip Singh, a farmer from Dobhi village said, “A commission agent started weighing the yield on his electronic machine, it showed that per kg gram weight was reduced to five kgs. When a farmer from Khariya village suspected that the weighing machine is showing less weight than the actual, he raised the alarm and soon the farmers gathered. When the bags were weighed on another machine, it was found to be 55.6kg per bag instead of 50.6 kg (as shown on agent’s weighing machine). We want that the government should ensure proper procurement of gram,” Singh added.

The Haryana government is procuring grams at ₹4,875 at minimum support price (MSP) per quintal.

Ram Kumar, a commission agent alleged that only two commission agents were allotted in Hisar mandi for gram procurement with an aim to dupe farmers.

“Both the agents have been demanding ₹400 per quintal from farmers on the name of poor variety of yield while procuring their crop. Both of them had duped many farmers by manipulating an electronic weighing machine which was fixed to show less weight than the actual. We (commission agents) have decided to boycott these agents, who had cheated farmers,” he added.

The commission agents, who were facing allegations of duping farmers’ refused to comment on the matter.

Market committee chairman Mahavir Jangra said that the farmers were cheated by the commission agents with the consent of HAFED officials.

“The government must order an inquiry about the involvement of HAFED officials not in gram but in mustard and wheat procurement also. A gang of commission agents and HAFED officials is working in the mandi to dupe innocent farmers,” Jangra added.

Admitting that the farmers were being fleeced, Sultan Singh, Hisar market committee secretary said that they had issued a show-cause notice to two commission agents seeking their explanation on the matter.

Hisar deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni said that she has ordered an SDM probe into the matter and strict action will be taken against those who cheated farmers.