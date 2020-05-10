Hisar lab technician postpones wedding till Covid-19 cases see ‘big drop’

A 27-year-old lab technician working at the civil hospital here has postponed her wedding till the number of Covid-19 cases reduces considerably and a vaccine is developed.

Kumari Sonika, who hails from Nalwa area of the district, is currently staying at a rented room in Hisar city so she can reach the lab on time every day.

“Be it one month or six, I will get married only after the number of Covid-19 cases decline significantly and a vaccine is developed to the fight the infection. My family members and in-laws are also supporting my decision to postpone of wedding,” said Sonika.

Sonika spends her day collecting throat swabs of all the patients during her shift and because of working in a high-risk zone, she keeps distance from her family members for their protection.

“Though I use PPE kits and sanitisers at the hospital, I am at all times at the risk of getting infected. This is also one of the reasons I decided to postpone my wedding as I don’t want to endanger the lives of my loved ones,” she said.

Sonika’s father Ramphal Singh Garhwal told HT, “She is playing an important role in the health department. Both Sonika and her fiancé decided to postpone their wedding till everything gets back to normal.”

When asked about her fiancé’s take on the decision, she said, “A few days before our original wedding day, I discussed the idea with my husband Ravinder, who is a Kabbadi coach. He accepted my plan and supported me.”