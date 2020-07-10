Hisar’s Rishita tops Haryana board Class 10 exam with 100% marks

Rishita, from c in Hisar’s Narnaund has topped the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) class 10results with 100 per cent, while the second position was held by four girls- Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant, Sneh and Ankita from Hisar, who secured 99.8 per cent marks. She had secured 500 marks out of 500.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rishita said that she used to study four to five hours daily after coming from school.

“ I had never taken tuition classes and my parents and teachers have supported me a lot. I never took stress during my preparations to class 10 board results. I am happy that my two friends and classmates got second position in the exam. I want to dedicate my success to my teachers without them it cannot be achieved. I had maintained distance from social media platforms”, she added.

Rishita’s father is an assistant auditor in Haryana government’s cooperative department and posted at Jind while her mother is a primary teacher at Tagore senior secondary school, Narnaund, where she is studying.

The class 10 topper said that she wants to become a doctor to serve the rural people.

“ I have a dream of saving lives of people. Many people are dying in rural areas due to lack of doctors and I want to serve them. I want to make a true connection with people by saving their lives. I want to tell the students that just focus on your studies and never think about the result. I never dreamed of becoming Haryana topper in the board exams. I had regularly played Badminton except my exam days. My mother and father are my heroes”, she added.

Naresh Kumar, father of Rishita said that he had never exerted pressure on her daughter to study.

“ I and my wife have just supported our daughter. She used to study till late nights and she focused more on self study. Now, I will abide her decision of opting medical stream and help her in achieving her dream of becoming a doctor. I want to urge the parents to become true companion of their children and understand their problems”, he added.