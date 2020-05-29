Sections
Home / Chandigarh / History-sheeter, aides held with illegal weapons in Ludhiana

History-sheeter, aides held with illegal weapons in Ludhiana

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh said the accused were arrested near Alaour village during checking

Updated: May 29, 2020 02:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused. (HT FILE)

The Khanna police have arrested a history-sheeter and his accomplices for possessing two illegal pistols on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Bhagwant Singh alias Lali of Shehzad village in Ludhiana and Amanpreet Singh alias Ricky of Nashik, Maharashtra.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh said the accused were arrested near Alaour village during checking. The trio was coming from Mandi Gobindgarh side in a Hyundai i-20 car.

The SSP added that Amanpreet tried to escape, but the cops nabbed him.



The police recovered a .25 bore pistol and five bullets from Bhagwant, who was driving the car. With the information provided by him, the police seized another.30 bore pistol from his house. The accused told the cops that he had not renewed the licence of his .30 bore gun since 2016.

Bhagwant is already facing trial in five cases including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, trespassing and assault, the SSP informed.

Amanpreet lives in a rented accommodation in Dugri, while Bhagwant stays at a rented room in New Ashpuri of Ludhiana. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning, the SSP said.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at police station City-2 in Khanna.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mystery shrouds death of 22-year-old help at Panchkula house
May 29, 2020 03:30 IST
Chandigarh likely to open up hotel, restaurant services from June 1
May 29, 2020 03:19 IST
Suspension of Aadhaar-related services leaves scheme beneficiaries in Ludhiana helpless
May 29, 2020 03:09 IST
Drug addict ‘sells’ newborn to childless couple, wife approaches Ludhiana police for boy’s custody
May 29, 2020 02:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.