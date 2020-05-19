Sections
Home / Chandigarh / History-sheeter held for groping 18-year-old girl at Mauli Jagran

History-sheeter held for groping 18-year-old girl at Mauli Jagran

Threatens victim with sexual assault; facing 13 other criminal cases

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The victim was strolling near her house when the accused groped her. (Representative photo)

A history-sheeter was arrested for sexually harassing an 18-year-old girl in Mauli Jagran on Sunday. Police said the victim alleged that she strolling near her house, when the accused, Lakhan, 23, groped her.

“He also threatened her of sexual assault if she resisted his attempts of getting close to her,” said a police official. On the girl’s complaint, the Mauli Jagran police station officials booked Lakhan under Sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said he was facing trial in 13 other cases, including attempt to murder, theft and rioting.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Even as teaching hit amid lockdown, Chandigarh schools begin unit tests
May 19, 2020 00:51 IST
Activist arranges for vehicles to ferry patients to hospitals
May 19, 2020 00:48 IST
Despite DGCA advisory, some airlines resume online bookings for June
May 19, 2020 00:46 IST
Farmer booked after plastic godown catches fire due to ‘stubble burning’ in Ludhiana
May 19, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.