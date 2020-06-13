Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Hit by truck, pick-up auto overturns near Khanna, 18 hurt

Hit by truck, pick-up auto overturns near Khanna, 18 hurt

The incident raised questions over the police vigil as the auto carrying 18 persons was clearly violating the social distancing norms and yet was not caught.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accident site near Libra village and (below) the injured at Khanna civil hospital on Friday. (HT Photo)

As many as 18 persons, including nine children, were injured after a pick-up auto they were travelling in, overturned after being hit by a truck near Libra village of Khanna on Friday. The truck driver managed to escape after the incident.

The injured have been identified as Rajinder, 19, Dori Lal, 18, Bheem Kumar, 50, Kali, 35, Kaderi, 18, Rameh, 60, Wasi, 14, Nirdesh, 13, Kishanpal, 12, Ruksi, 16, Rudraksh, 7, Ravesh, 24, Santoshi, 3, Monika, 6, Jagpal, 23, Ramesh, 12, Nagesh, 12 and driver Pawan Kumar, 25. The victims are residents of Rampur of Uttar Pradesh and were heading to Hoshiarpur to find work during the paddy sowing season.

They were rushed to the Khanna civil hospital from where four were referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, in a critical condition.

The incident also raised questions over the police vigil as the auto carrying 18 persons was clearly violating the social distancing norms and yet was not caught.



Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO of Sadar police station, Khanna, said cops are investigating if the auto driver had permission to ply the passengers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BMC to take over 5 ESIC hospitals to add 1,000 Covid beds
Jun 13, 2020 00:12 IST
Posing as courier boys, miscreants rob ₹7 lakh on gunpoint
Jun 13, 2020 00:12 IST
Black Lives Matter: Gandhi statue protected as London set for tense weekend
Jun 13, 2020 00:15 IST
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
Jun 13, 2020 00:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.