Home / Chandigarh / Hockey legend Balbir Sr still critical in Mohali hospital

Hockey legend Balbir Sr still critical in Mohali hospital

A fresh clot has been detected in his brain

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In semi-comatose condition, hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior continues to be on ventilator support. The 95-year old has been hospitalised in Mohali for 10 days, wherein he had three cardiac arrests. Now, a fresh clot has been detected in his brain.

“The clot, however, is insufficient to explain continued unconsciousness. Secondary near pan-resistant klebsiella infection and fresh pneumonia patches have been detected in his lungs,” said his maternal grandson Kabir. Doctors are trying to treat the new complications, he added.

