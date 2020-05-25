Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Hockey legend cremated with state honours; will be dearly missed: Capt

Hockey legend cremated with state honours; will be dearly missed: Capt

Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi said the hockey stadium at Mohali would be named after the legend

Updated: May 25, 2020 22:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Padma Shri Balbir Singh Senior was cremated with full state honours at the local electric crematorium in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The body of international hockey icon and Padma Shri Balbir Singh Senior was cremated with full state honours at the local electric crematorium on Monday. His grandson Kabir Singh lit the pyre in the presence of daughter Sushbir Kaur. A contingent of Punjab Police reversed arms and later fired in the air as a mark of respect to the triple-Olympic gold medalist.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed profound grief over the demise. In his condolence message, the CM recalled the immense contribution of Balbir Senior to the promotion of sports, especially hockey, adding that he will be dearly missed and will forever remain an inspiration.

At the cremation, Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi laid the wreath on behalf of the CM. Sodhi said the hockey stadium at Mohali would be named after the legend.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, “Balbir ji remained an ambassador for hockey throughout his life. He will be sorely missed. My condolences to his family and fans worldwide.”



Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said in a tweet, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Balbir Singh Sr. Ji. It is a huge loss to our nation.”

MLAs Olympian Pargat Singh and Parminder Singh Dhindsa also laid wreaths to pay their respects to the departed soul. On the behalf of the Punjab governor and administrator of Union Territory VP Singh Badnore, ADC Chandigarh Sachin Rana placed the wreath. Representatives of Hockey India, Punjab Olympics Association and Hockey Punjab also laid wreaths to pay their respects.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kanpur woman shot at in Ambala over property dispute
May 25, 2020 22:51 IST
Balbir Singh Senior was a legend across the border too
May 25, 2020 22:49 IST
Stuck in Mumbai for 2 months, cancer patient from Patna flies home
May 25, 2020 22:46 IST
Rs 1.25 crore paddy goes missing from Tarn Taran mill, 3 booked
May 25, 2020 22:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.