Home guard held for shooting at wife in Solan

The incident took place on Sunday night when the accused broke into his in-laws’ house and fired five shots at prayer room, where his wife and her family members were hiding

Updated: May 11, 2020 21:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A home guard was arrested for shooting and injuring her wife with his service rifle at Damrog village, Solan, police said. The accused has been identified as Bhupinder Kumar, resident of Solan, while the victim has been identified as Suman. He was posted as a home guard in Parvanoo.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the accused reached his in-laws house and tried to break into it. When no one opened the door, he fired two gunshots at the window of the house.

The accused then entered the house by breaking the door open and fired five shots at prayer room, where his wife and her family members were hiding. One of the bullets hit his wife’s shoulder. The accused fled the house after threatening the family and was later arrested by Solan police.

The victim was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where her condition is said to be stable.



Solan superintendent of police (SP) Madhu Sudan confirmed the report and said a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused and his service rifle has been seized.

