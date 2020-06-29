Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Home guard stabbed to death in Jind

Home guard stabbed to death in Jind

The incident took place when he went to the salon where two men of his village stabbed him to death

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

A 30-year-old home guard volunteer was stabbed to death at a salon in Jind’s Singhana village on Sunday, police said.

The victim was identified as Jitender Mehra of the same village. He is survived by parents, wife and a four-year-old son.

The incident took place when Mehra went to the shop where two men of his village stabbed him to death.

In his complaint to the police, victim’s father Mamu Ram said Jitender was sitting at the salon when Sandeep, who is out on bail, along with Ajit Kumar came there and committed the crime.



The police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC against Sandeep and Ajit Kumar, who are at large.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre’s Smart Cities Mission a mere announcement: Sena
Jun 30, 2020 00:54 IST
No complete lockdown, but Thane sees complete chaos
Jun 30, 2020 00:53 IST
Hire locals for work on Metro, other infra projects: Thackeray
Jun 30, 2020 00:52 IST
Inflated bills: Don’t cut power supply, allow EMI, says MERC
Jun 30, 2020 00:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.