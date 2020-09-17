Home minister strips ADGP rank officer of all charges

The home minister Anil Vij said the ADGP was entrusted with the task of implementing universal helpline number, Dial 112, an emergency response support system for informing the police, fire brigade and ambulance services but the project was at a standstill. (HT Photo )

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday divested additional director general of police (ADGP, administration) Arshinder Singh Chawla of all charges assigned to him by the state government. A 1993-batch IPS officer, Chawla was holding the charge of administration, telecom and information technology.

The home minister, it is learnt, was upset with ADGP Chawla for not complying with his orders, including proposals to transfer police officials.

“The ADGP, administration, did not respond to any communication sent by me. I had made a whole lot of suggestions aimed at improving police functioning and providing relief to the public but each proposal communicated to him was ignored,’’ an angry Vij said.

The home minister said Chawla was entrusted with the task of implementing universal helpline number, Dial 112, an emergency response support system for informing the police, fire brigade and ambulance services. “But the Dial 112 project is also at a standstill, which is why I have ordered that all his charges be withdrawn,’’ the minister said.

On being asked as to why he paid an unscheduled visit at the police headquarters in Panchkula on Thursday, Vij said he went there to check whether his orders to divest ADGP Chawla of all charges were being complied with or not.

As per the orders issued, three officers will now supervise the work looked after by Chawla till further orders. ADGP (modernisation and welfare) Alok Roy will now supervise telecommunication, ADGP (law and order) Navdeep Virk will supervise the work of general administration branch, establishment II and III branches and information technology and ADGP ( headquarters) Kala Ramachandran will supervise the work of establishment –I branch, legal and training branch, the orders said.

“The ADGP will remain without work. He will come to the office but will have no work to do,’’ the home minister said. Chawla, meanwhile, has applied for a 15-day leave.

“I have also sought a performance report by September 18 from every officer posted at the police headquarters,’’ Vij said.

Power to appoint and transfer IPS vests with CM

Though home minister Anil Vij on Thursday ordered that all charges assigned to ADGP, Arshinder Singh Chawla be withdrawn and distributed among equal rank officers posted at the police headquarters, the authority to appoint or transfer IPS officials is vested with the chief minister. As per section 28 of Rules of Business, 1977, all proposals for appointment and posting of IAS, IPS and Class I officers have to be submitted to the CM before issuing orders.