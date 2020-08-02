Hooch tragedy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks CBI inquiry

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said the Punjab government needs to take necessary steps to curb such mafias. (ANI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded a CBI inquiry into Punjab’s worst hooch tragedy that has claimed 104 lives so far.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said the state government needs to take necessary steps to curb such mafias. “Saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor. State government needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias. The case should be handed over to the CBI immediately as none of the illicit liquor cases in the last few months have been solved by local police,” the Delhi CM posted on Twitter.

Kejriwal’s tweet came on a day the AAP, the principal opposition party in Punjab, held a statewide protest. Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial probe by divisional commissioner, Jalandhar. AAP’s Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan also asked the state government to look into the allegations of political patronage provided by those involved in the illicit liquor trade. “The government cannot turn a blind eye. This will not be tolerated,” he said.

Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema also hit out at the Congress government for not making ambulances available to the victims’ families who had to transport the bodies in autorickshaws in Tarn Taran. “Where are your ambulances? Dead bodies brought in autorickshaws. Miserable condition of health services in the state. Go visit Tarn Taran Saheb civil hospital mortuary, see how the dead bodies are being handled. Shameful is the only word for your governance (sic),” he posted on Twitter, tagging health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.