Home / Chandigarh / Hooch tragedy: Four held in Patiala raids, 1,150 litre lahan seized

The police recovered 200 litre lahan from Jhilmil Dhaba and 200 litre diesel-like liquid from Green Dhaba

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:54 IST

By Navrajdeep Singh, Hindustan Times Patiala

Police on Saturday conducted raids at various locations in Patiala district and arrested four persons wanted in connection with the hooch tragedy that claimed at least 84 lives in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur besides recovering huge amounts of lahan (raw material to make liquor).

A team led by Patiala range inspector general of police (IGP) Jatinder Singh Aulakh and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vikramjeet Singh Duggal conducted the raids at Rajpura’s Jhilmil Dhaba and Banur’s Green Dhaba.

Those arrested are Prem Singh, owner of Azad Transport, his accomplice Bhinda, Green Dhaba owner Gurjant Singh and Jhilmil Dhaba manager Narender Singh. They were handed over to the Tarn Taran police.

The police recovered 200 litre lahan from Jhilmil Dhaba and 200 litre diesel-like liquid from Green Dhaba.



Also, the police seized 950 litre lahan from Rajpura and Ghanaur areas and registered five FIRs.

“The names of the two eateries had also surfaced when an illicit distillery was unearthed at Ghanaur of Rajpura on May 14. The police then conducted raids at these premises but failed to make any recovery. Bhinda was wanted in the case and was on the run since then,” a police official privy to the investigation said.

SSP Duggal said the arrests were made on the basis of inputs received from Tarn Taran police. “It was found in the preliminary probe that the raw material for making illegal liquor was transported from these dhabas. A detailed investigation is on as how they run the business,” he said.

The Ghanaur illegal distillery busted on May 14 was using ethyl alcohol (ENA), which is used to make sanitiser. The accused were diluting the chemical to make liquor and were selling around 1,000 cases of liquor a day.

Amrik Singh, sarpanch of Khanpur Khurd village, whose wife is a zila parishad member affiliated with the Congress, was among those arrested in the case.

