Hooch tragedy: Register murder case against Capt, says AAP state chief Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on Thursday blamed the Congress government for the loss of 110 lives due to consumption of spurious liquor in three districts of the Majha region. He also demanded that a murder case be registered against chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Mann said, “The chief minister, who also holds the excise and home portfolio, is responsible for the tragedy and a murder case must be registered against him.”

He said his party will no longer address the CM as ‘Captain’ as he had undermined the honour accorded to the position.

“AAP has been demanding that a murder case be registered against all involved in the spurious liquor tragedy that led to the death of 110 people since the first day. All kinds of mafias have been enjoying the government’s patronage from the last 15 years,” he said.

“Earlier the reins of the mafia were in the hands of the Badals. Now, they are in the hands of the Congress MLAs, ministers and the CM himself,” Mann said.

He alleged that the liquor mafia active in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Batala (Gurdaspur) areas were connected to illicit distilleries at Rajpura, Ghanour and Khanna, which indicated that the liquor mafia was calling the shots under the patronage of the CM’s wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur.

He demanded a time-bound inquiry into the matter by a sitting high court judge or the CBI. “These mafias are controlled by the who’s who of the ruling party through police stations and the civil administration,” he said.

AAP also demanded that a liquor corporation be setup in the state.