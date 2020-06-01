Hooda accuses BJP-JJP govt of framing anti-farmer policies

Accusing the BJP-JJP government of framing anti-farmer policies, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked the government should lift all curbs imposed on paddy cultivation in the state.

“Even though the cost of production is on the rise, the government is announcing new anti-farmer policies daily,” he added.

Hooda said the government will have to withdraw curbs on paddy cultivation following a campaign by the opposition.

“Instead of imposing restrictions on farmers and panchayats, the government should resume projects like Dadupur-Nalvi; digging of Rakshi River, Saraswati River, Khand Nala, Ottu Lake, Bibipur Lake, Kotla Lake, ponds, drains and canals,” he added.

He also demanded that the government should clear farmers’ pending payments of wheat and sugarcane immediately and should compensate them soon for losses suffered due to hailstorms and unseasonal rains.

Expressing his concern over the alleged liquor scam, Hooda said that the intention of the government was not clear.

“Far from an impartial probe into the scam, the government has not yet been able to decide which agency should investigate it,” he said.

In reference to the scam, he said that the government doesn’t even listen to its own minister (home) Anil Vij.

“Vij is my old friend but I wish to ask him why does he bother to speak even though his own government does not listen to him,” he said, adding that a new scam was unfolding even before the investigation could begin on this one.

He alleged that the contractors were selling liquor at an arbitrary rate.

Hooda also expressed concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state and demanded that the government should pay attention to complaints regarding corona patients not being looked after properly.

“At this time, the health of people is more important than politics,” he said.