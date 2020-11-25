Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Hooda condemns farmers’ detention ahead of Delhi march

Hooda condemns farmers’ detention ahead of Delhi march

Hooda, who took a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Chandigarh, said taking farmers into detention in the middle of the night cannot be justified and the government should release these leaders at the earliest.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 02:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Condemning the detention of farmers on the birth anniversary of peasant leader Chhotu Ram, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the legitimate demands of farmers cannot be suppressed.

Hooda, who took a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Chandigarh, said taking farmers into detention in the middle of the night cannot be justified and the government should release these leaders at the earliest.

Supporting the demand of farmers, Hooda said that without guaranteed MSP, the new farm laws were not in the interest of farmers.

“The Congress will come up with a proposal to amend the Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act in the next assembly session. The last time the government refused to consider this, saying the proposal was not given 15 days ago, as mandated by law,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Nov 25, 2020 00:53 IST
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Nov 25, 2020 00:01 IST
PM Modi lays Covid-19 vaccine road map in meet with CMs
Nov 25, 2020 01:21 IST
Dow hits 30,000 points for first time as US stocks boom
Nov 25, 2020 03:04 IST

latest news

Presidential race official recount gets underway in Georgia
Nov 25, 2020 03:26 IST
US election 2020: Trump vents about election as agencies aid Biden transition
Nov 25, 2020 03:26 IST
Will being vaccinated be must for air travel?
Nov 25, 2020 03:14 IST
Dow hits 30,000 points for first time as US stocks boom
Nov 25, 2020 03:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.