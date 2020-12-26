Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs

Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs

Hooda said that he has requested the governor to convene a special session of the assembly “as the government is not wanting a session of the House because it wants to avoid facing a no-confidence motion”.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Bhupinder Singh Hooda (HT File)

Former chief minister and Leader of opposition in Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday again demanded convening of a special session of the assembly and said the Congress will move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government.

Hooda said that he has requested the governor to convene a special session of the assembly “as the government is not wanting a session of the House because it wants to avoid facing a no-confidence motion”.

“Many Independent MLAs have withdrawn support to the government and many legislators of BJP’s coalition partner JJP have also spoken in support of farmers. It is clear that the BJP-JJP coalition government has lost the confidence of its own legislators,” Hooda claimed.

Responding to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s remarks that there is no need to call a special session of the assembly, Hooda said that protest by Haryana farmers was reason enough to do so. “Every day a protesting farmer dies due to biting cold. Does the state government not consider such a big agitation of farmers as an issue which merits discussion,” he said.

“In this battle between the farmers and the government, many legislators of coalition partner JJP have also spoken in support of the farmers. It is clear that the BJP-JJP coalition government has lost not only public support but also the confidence of its own legislators,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
by HT Correspondent
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
by Sunil Rahar

latest news

Christmas 2020: Here’s how India celebrated amid coronavirus pandemic
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Man on death row in Bangladesh nabbed from Khanpur by Delhi Police
by Karn Pratap Singh
Northeastern states to play leading role in post-Covid India: Jitendra Singh
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Doctors’ different questioning style helps suicidal patients: Experts
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.