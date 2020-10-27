Sections
Hooda ignored Baroda’s development when he was in power: Birender

Reacting on three farm laws, the former Union minister said the minimum support price will not come to an end

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 22:12 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times/ Rohtak

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh during his visit to Sonepat’s Gohana on Tuesday. (HT Photo )

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh on Tuesday accused former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of ignoring Baroda assembly segment’s development during his regime. Hooda, in response, challenged the saffron party leader for a debate on development in the area.

During his visit to Sonepat’s Gohana, Birender said: “Hooda had carried out developmental works in his home constituency Garhi-Sampla Kiloi and ignored the Baroda segment. Time has come that I and Hooda should retire from politics and stay home. This government will survive its five-year term and the people should elect BJP nominee Yogeshwar Dutt for development.”

Reacting on three farm laws, the former Union minister said the minimum support price will not come to an end. “In 1967, the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat was ₹67 per quintal when a professor’s monthly salary was ₹280. Now, the salary of a professor is about ₹1.5 lakh while the MSP for wheat has gone up to ₹1,975 per quintal, which is very less. The governments have failed to increase the MSP and this is an attempt to boost farmers’ income,” Birender said.

He said the Congress has six factions in Haryana headed by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, his son Deepender Singh, state unit chief Kumari Selja, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Randeep Surjewala and Kiran Choudhry. “If I were in Congress, I would led a seventh faction. There is no such thing in the BJP,” he added.

Reacting to Birender’s allegations, Hooda said there was a long list of development works done in Baroda during his government and challenged the BJP for an open debate.

“ The BJP has failed to carry out a single project in the state in the last six years and they have no moral right to seek votes in Baroda. The BJP government brought three anti-farmer laws to ruin the rural economy and farmers are forced to sell their crops below the MSP,” he said.

