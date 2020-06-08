Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Hotels in Ludhiana draw a blank on Day 1

Hotels in Ludhiana draw a blank on Day 1

Wear a deserted look as the staff kept on waiting for customers the entire day

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:18 IST

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The hotels, which opened after over two-and-a-half months of lockdown on Monday in the city, wore a deserted look as the staff kept on waiting for customers.

While luxury hotels, including Park Plaza, Hyatt Regency, Radisson Blu, etc kept their doors closed, the mid-segment hoteliers, that decided to open, rued that not a single customer stepped in till Monday evening.

Relieved over the relaxation given by the government to open the hotels, hoteliers rued that the fear of infection among the people and the restrictions imposed on the inter-state movement were taking a toll on their business.

Owner of Hotel Green on the Railway Station Road Amarjit Singh said, “Restrictions on the inter-state movement are affecting their business as the visitors, who come from Chandigarh and other districts, go back to their homes the same day. The customers, who visit the city for business from Delhi and other states, book rooms in hotels, but very few people are visiting the industrial town due to the pandemic.”



With the government allowing the hotels to open, owners were expecting they would be allowed to organise events with a gathering of 50 people in banquet halls, but their hopes were not fulfilled. The hoteliers are also saving on fixed expenses by opening only a few floors,”

Owner of Nagpal Regency on the Ferozepur Road Manjeet Singh said, “Even after hotels have been allowed to open, the scenario is similar to that of a lockdown. The administration has not allowed holding of events in the banquet halls even with a gathering of 50 people. However, customers are approaching us for organising events. We have taken up the matter with the administration, but no relief has yet been provided.”

President of the Hotel and Restaurants Association Amarvir Singh said, “The situation will not become normal till the time trains run and the inter-state movement is allowed. All the 125 hotels, that opened in Ludhiana on Monday, received nil response till evening. However, we have taken all the precautionary measures.”

The hotels have provided hand sanitisers at the entry points of all the hotels. A few of them have decided to allow entry to only a limited number of persons inside the hotel. At a few hotels, the security staff have also been provided with handy machines to sanitise the shoe soles of the visitors. The hotels have also decided to keep a record of telephone numbers of customers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at gseb.org, here’s how to check
Jun 09, 2020 01:48 IST
YES Bank looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore via FPO
Jun 09, 2020 01:37 IST
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Jun 09, 2020 01:27 IST
Lockdown may have averted over 3 mn Covid-19 related deaths in Europe: Study
Jun 09, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.