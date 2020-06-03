Hotels in Shimla to remain closed till August-end

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Shimla Hotel Restaurant and Association has decided to not to re-open hotels till August-end or September until an effective vaccine for Covid-19 is available.

The association said most tourists who visit Himachal are from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and Punjab, which have witnessed an onslaught of Covid-19 cases.

The hoteliers noted that the cases were likely to continue to increase in June and July and advised the state government not to open state borders.

Shimla hotel and restaurant association president Sanjay Sood said it will take hoteliers at least two to three months to train employees to take care of guests, themselves and the properties during the pandemic.

“We should not consider opening the state for tourism till normalcy is restored in domestic and international air traffic and all inter-state borders are opened,” Sood said.

QUARANTINE TOURISM DANGEROUS

Shimla hoteliers have also requested chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to not start quarantine tourism in the state as it could be unsafe for employees, properties and local residents.

In order to once boost tourism in the state, Shimla hoteliers have suggested that state government should start marketing Himachal for wellness, adventure, environmental, cultural, heath, religious and culinary tourism.

“If the state government hopes to open Himachal for tourism after two to three months, we suggest the state government project Himachal Pradesh as a safe destination,” said Sood.

ADVERTISE ON NETFLIX: HOTELIERS TO CM

The hoteliers also suggested ways to boost tourism such as advertising on Netflix, popular TV channels, theatres, newspapers and magazines.

They said the state government, tourism department and members of all hotel associations organise roadshows, exhibitions and dinners with popular travel houses in all metropolitan and cities where the CM, senior officials of the state and association members showcase Himachal as a safe destination.