Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Hourly parking rates to be enforced in Chandigarh in phased manner

Hourly parking rates to be enforced in Chandigarh in phased manner

The MC will start the inspection of parking lots from next week to verify whether smart features have been installed

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent,

With contractors yet to fully install the mandated smart features in all parking lots, the imposition of hourly parking charges will be executed in a gradual and phased manner in Chandigarh.

The municipal corporation had given the contractors December 31 as the deadline to start smart parking in all sectors, which was the prerequisite to impose hourly charges.

SK Jain, additional commissioner, MC, said, “One of the two contractors has installed the smart features, and he will gradually start charging hourly parking rates. The second contractor hasn’t yet complied.”

The MC will start the inspection of parking lots from next week to verify whether the smart features have been installed, said Jain, adding that soon a meeting will be held with the contractors to further assess the situation.



The smart features include e-ticketing, HD night-vision CCTV cameras, smart card-based daily and monthly passes, provision for e-payment, LED display of real-time occupancy and online booking of parking space.

After the new rates kick in, parking fee for the first four hours will remain the same as the flat rates charged right now: ₹5 for two-wheelers and ₹10 for four-wheelers.

Thereafter, these will be doubled. The charges will further be doubled if vehicles are kept parked beyond 12 hours. There will be free entry for pick and drop in the first 10 minutes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
by Rahul Singh
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
by Vijay Swaroop
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
by Bloomberg | Posted byShankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on December 30
by Dr Prem Kumar Sharma and Manisha Koushik
Ludhiana: Night curfew-hit hospitality sector wants curbs eased on New Year eve
by HT Correspondent
Woman who fled to Andhra has UK strain
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Covid vaccinationPfizer, Moderna deals hit roadblock
by Saubhadra Chatterji
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.