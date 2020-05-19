Sections
Home / Chandigarh / House gutted in fire in Shimla district, no casualties reported

House gutted in fire in Shimla district, no casualties reported

This is the fifth time fire has broken out in Chrigaon in the last two months

Updated: May 19, 2020 13:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

The incident took place around 6pm in Badiara village. (HT PHOTO )

A 70-year-old wooden house was gutted in fire in Chirgaon, Shimla, on Monday. However, no loss of life was reported.

The house belonged to Duni Chand and had 12 rooms. However, it had been empty for one-and-a-half years.

The incident took place around 6pm in Badiara village.

Police and two fire tenders reached the spot and put out the fire with the assistance of local residents.



SHO Chirgaon Ashvani Thakur said an investigation was underway.

The cause of fire and loss incurred are being ascertained. This is the fifth time fire has broken out in Chrigaon tehsil in the last two months.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sonia Gandhi to chair opposition meet over migrants’ plight on Friday
May 19, 2020 14:32 IST
On Ruskin Bond’s 86th birthday, an excerpt from a new story for children
May 19, 2020 14:32 IST
Covid-19 update: Natco Pharma donates chloroquine tablets for global trials
May 19, 2020 14:27 IST
Dravid’s words kept me going before India selection: Mayank
May 19, 2020 14:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.