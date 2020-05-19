House gutted in fire in Shimla district, no casualties reported

A 70-year-old wooden house was gutted in fire in Chirgaon, Shimla, on Monday. However, no loss of life was reported.

The house belonged to Duni Chand and had 12 rooms. However, it had been empty for one-and-a-half years.

The incident took place around 6pm in Badiara village.

Police and two fire tenders reached the spot and put out the fire with the assistance of local residents.

SHO Chirgaon Ashvani Thakur said an investigation was underway.

The cause of fire and loss incurred are being ascertained. This is the fifth time fire has broken out in Chrigaon tehsil in the last two months.