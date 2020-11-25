Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Housing scheme: Chandigarh employees reject admn’s proposals

Housing scheme: Chandigarh employees reject admn’s proposals

Around 4,000 flats were to be built in Sectors 52, 53 and 56 by the Chandigarh Housing Board for government employees as part of a scheme launched in 2008.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Representatives of Chandigarh employees on Tuesday in a letter to the UT adviser rejected the two fresh proposals of the administration under the UT Employees Self-financing Housing Scheme.

Two housing proposals — a seven-storey project and a mix of seven and eleven-storey projects — were discussed in a meeting chaired by UT adviser Manoj Parida with employees’ representatives Dharmender Shastri, Balwinder Singh and Brahmprakash Yadav on November 17.

The letter stated, “Finding the rates not viable and acceptable the successful employees have shown their inability to accept the same being beyond their reach.”

Addressing the adviser, the letter further stated, “You are requested to reconsider the rates of land and construction prices keeping in view the concerns and interest of the allottees who are employees of Chandigarh administration, and also considering the spirit of the scheme so that orders passed by the high court from time to time, are obeyed in letter and spirit.



Around 4,000 flats were to be built in Sectors 52, 53 and 56 by the Chandigarh Housing Board for government employees as part of a scheme launched in 2008.

The project comprised 252 3BHK flats with servant quarters, 168 2BHK with servant quarters, 3,066 1BHK and 444 single-room flats.

A draw of lots was held in 2010, in which 3,930 employees among 7,827 applicants were selected. They had then deposited around ₹57 crore with the CHB under the scheme.

Later, the scheme was shelved and then revived after the employees took up the matter with MP Kirron Kher.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Nov 25, 2020 00:04 IST
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Nov 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Nov 25, 2020 00:01 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry braceas cyclone Nivar nears
Nov 25, 2020 00:51 IST
Road mishaps killed 447 people in Mumbai last year
Nov 25, 2020 00:50 IST
Chandigarh MC proposes one-time regularisation scheme
Nov 25, 2020 00:48 IST
Bihar to ramp up Covid-19 testing, intensify checking for masks, penalize defaulters
Nov 25, 2020 00:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.