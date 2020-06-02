Sections
Home / Chandigarh / HP Cong wants probe by HC judge into ‘corruption’ in medical supplies purchase

HP Cong wants probe by HC judge into ‘corruption’ in medical supplies purchase

Party men submit memorandum to governor Bandaru Dattatreya, threaten mass movement against state government if demands not met

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Congress workers say they do not trust the vigilance investigation into alleged malpractices by the department of health services in purchase of medical supplies. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress functionaries on Tuesday demanded an investigation by a sitting judge into the alleged “high level corruption” in the department of health services in a memorandum submitted to governor Bandaru Dattatreya through the Shimla deputy commissioner.

Members of the District Congress Committee Shimla (Rural) , the Congress legislator from Kasumpti Anirudh Singh, Shimla (Rural) legislator Vikramaditya Singh, Rohru legislator Mohan Lal Bragta said recent developments regarding the purchase of safety equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic had tarnished the image the state.

District Congress Committee president Yashwant Chhajta said “we do not trust vigilance investigation because there is a possibility of involvement of many prominent leaders of the ruling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Resignation of Dr Rajiv Bindal from the post of state BJP president has made this matter more serious and there is possibility of the state government using its influence in the case.”

He said the Congress will launch a mass movement against the state government if investigations are not conducted by a sitting HC judge.



The director of health services was last month arrested on corruption charges by the state vigilance bureau after audio clops surfaced of money being demanded for purchase of medical supplies.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh BJP chief, CM Bhupesh Baghel tweets wishes
Jun 02, 2020 18:41 IST
Over 3,000 Indian restaurants in UK set to close amid Covid-19 crisis
Jun 02, 2020 18:40 IST
Take a walk with this keeper and say hello to the most beautiful birds you’ve ever seen. Watch
Jun 02, 2020 18:38 IST
Just Blouses founder Vaishali Shah makes a case for sustainable fashion
Jun 02, 2020 18:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.