HP Cong wants probe by HC judge into ‘corruption’ in medical supplies purchase

Congress workers say they do not trust the vigilance investigation into alleged malpractices by the department of health services in purchase of medical supplies. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress functionaries on Tuesday demanded an investigation by a sitting judge into the alleged “high level corruption” in the department of health services in a memorandum submitted to governor Bandaru Dattatreya through the Shimla deputy commissioner.

Members of the District Congress Committee Shimla (Rural) , the Congress legislator from Kasumpti Anirudh Singh, Shimla (Rural) legislator Vikramaditya Singh, Rohru legislator Mohan Lal Bragta said recent developments regarding the purchase of safety equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic had tarnished the image the state.

District Congress Committee president Yashwant Chhajta said “we do not trust vigilance investigation because there is a possibility of involvement of many prominent leaders of the ruling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Resignation of Dr Rajiv Bindal from the post of state BJP president has made this matter more serious and there is possibility of the state government using its influence in the case.”

He said the Congress will launch a mass movement against the state government if investigations are not conducted by a sitting HC judge.

The director of health services was last month arrested on corruption charges by the state vigilance bureau after audio clops surfaced of money being demanded for purchase of medical supplies.