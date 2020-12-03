Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / HP govt hiding truth about Covid community transmission: Cong leader

HP govt hiding truth about Covid community transmission: Cong leader

Cancelling the winter session of the assembly reflects government’s desire to avoid uncomfortable questions on the outbreak , alleges All India Congress Committee secretary Sudhir Sharma

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Police personnel block roads to control traffic entering Shimla in efforts to control Covid transmission.  The rise in number of cases is a matter of concern for the government. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hiding the truth about community spread of Covid-19 in the state and cancelling the winter session of the assembly reflects its desire to avoid uncomfortable questions on the outbreak , All India Congress Committee secretary and former minister Sudhir Sharma has alleged.

Sharma, in a statement here, said health services were in a shambles even as Covid fatalities had increased.“The state cabinet’s decision to cancel the winter session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly reflects this government’s incompetence in dealing with the situation.”

More than 200 questions were to be asked about health facilities and related problems during the session. It was important because in the current circumstances when there was community spread of the disease, the government had not revealed plans to deal with the crisis, he added.

It should come out with the truth. Every village in the state had reported a spurt in cases, but the government was running away from its responsibility. Hardly any facility existed for Covid patient management in the state hospitals, the Congress leader alleged.

Even as the elections for municipal corporations had been cancelled, arrangements were being made for panchayat polls. “How will the government ensure that there is no overcrowding at the polling booths? How many staff are to be employed for a smooth election process?”Sharma asked.

“History will remember that during a global pandemic there was incompetent government in the state which was unable to take effective decisions,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:38 IST
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 03, 2020 15:51 IST
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Dec 03, 2020 14:40 IST

latest news

IIT KGP devices AI-based system to inspect quality of MSME goods
Dec 03, 2020 16:57 IST
In Telangana’s Asifabad forests, an alert for man-eating tigers on prowl
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
Mulan review: A massive misfire, the worst of Disney’s live-action remakes
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
Snow, rain likely in higher reaches of Himachal tomorrow
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.