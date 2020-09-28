HP records 25% monsoon rain deficit, 76% in Sept

Himachal Pradesh recorded a rain deficit of 25% during this monsoon, which is expected to withdraw from north India in the next few days, data from the Shimla Meteorological Centre reveals.

The season’s highest deficit of 76% was recorded In September, with just 29.9 mm rain as against 125.6 mm.

About 11 of the state’s 12 districts received sporadic and scanty rain, making it the second year running in which the hill state had a deficit.

Last year’s deficit was 10% below normal even as 21% surplus rain was recorded 2018.

About 567.2mm rain was reported this season against the normal average of 761 mm.

June had a deficit of 35% with only 69 mm rain instead of the normal 105.3 mm, and July a deficit of 27.5% with 202.9 mm rain against the normal 280 mm .

There was a slight improvement in August, however, with 0.38% surplus rain of 263 mm as against 262 mm.

Biggest deficit in Lahaul, Spiti and Kinnaur

The Tribal districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur had the biggest deficit of 73% (105 mm against the normal 392 mm) and 54% (114 mm against the expected 249mm), respectively.

With 477 mm or rain against the normal 1,047.9 mm, Chamba had a deficit of 54%.

Bilaspur was the only district with 10% surplus rain, recording 956.8mm against 871.8 mm.

Kangra had the highest rainfall of 1,218.9 mm among all the 12 districts, though it was 23% below normal against an average of 1,592.2 mm.

Similarly, Hamirpur experienced 818.7 mm or rain and Solan 781 mm.