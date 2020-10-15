Sections
HP Varsity to reserve 10% seats for EWS category

A notification issued by the university on Thursday said 10% seats will be added for EWS applicants who have already applied for admission online

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 17:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh University will be reserving 10% seats for EWS students in all its departments from the next session. (HT Photo)

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) will be reserving 10% seats for students from economically weaker sections (EWS) in its academic departments from the 2020-21 session.

A notification issued by the university on Thursday said 10% seats will be added for EWS applicants who have already applied for admission online. The institute’s web portal will be opened so that students who had already applied for admission could reapply for the reserved seats.

The notification also states that if the EWS seats remain vacant, these will not be offered to other categories or carried forward for the next session.

