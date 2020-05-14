Sections
Home / Chandigarh / HP Women’s Commission starts counsellors’ helpline for women in distress

HP Women’s Commission starts counsellors’ helpline for women in distress

They will be available at the following numbers: 9805520079, 9805520097 and 9736011071

Updated: May 14, 2020 16:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Now the commission can be contacted on the above mentioned number and complaints filed directly. (Representative Image )

Following reports of increasing incidents of domestic violence across the country during the Covid-19 lockdown, the Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women has nominated three counsellors to help women in the state. They will be available at the following numbers: 9805520079, 9805520097 and 9736011071.

A state government spokesperson said that the commission had also launched a WhatsApp helpline number: 9459886600 for the public in general and for women in distress, with the objective of extending its outreach during the lockdown period. Now the commission can be contacted on the above mentioned number and complaints filed directly. Complaints can also be filed on the commission’s email id shimlahpscw@gmail.com.

